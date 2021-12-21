Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Kentucky man ‘who traveled to Syria to join ISIS’ appears in federal court to face multiple terrorism charges days after he was deported back to the US from Turkey
    By Your Content Staff
    A Kentucky man accused of travelling to Syria to join an Islamic State training camp has been charged in a US federal court after being deported back to the United States, the Justice Department said, Your Content has learned.

    Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic and two others travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, DOJ said.

    Claimed the 31 year old crossed border into Syria to join Islamic State in 2014.

    FBI obtained photos show him in front of truck mounted with anti aircraft gun and the group’s infamous black flag.

    He was deported back to the US from Turkey and is charged with supporting the terrorist group,’according to NBC News.

