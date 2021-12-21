Mitch McConnell says he would WELCOME Manchin to the Republican party, claims he ‘doesn’t fit in’ with the Democrats and was shocked at the ‘vitriol’ of the White House Build Back Better attack

Mitch McConnell said Monday Democrats ‘don’t want’ Joe Manchin in their party and made it clear he is welcome in the GOP should he ever want to switch affiliations after intense backlash for opposing Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Your Content has learned.

‘He doesn’t fit well over there but that’s a decision he has to make,’ McConnell said. ‘We’d certainly welcome him to join us if he was so inclined’

Said he was ‘shocked at the vitriol’ in which the White House responded to Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better agenda.

On Sunday, Manchin said he would not vote for Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and welfare package after months of negotiations,’according to The New York Post.

