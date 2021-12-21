Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    Mitch McConnell says he would WELCOME Manchin to the Republican party, claims he ‘doesn’t fit in’ with the Democrats and was shocked at the ‘vitriol’ of the White House Build Back Better attack
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Mitch McConnell said Monday Democrats ‘don’t want’ Joe Manchin in their party and made it clear he is welcome in the GOP should he ever want to switch affiliations after intense backlash for opposing Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Your Content has learned.

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday the GOP would ‘welcome’ Joe Manchin if the centrist were to leave the Democratic Party.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘He doesn’t fit well over there but that’s a decision he has to make,’ McConnell said. ‘We’d certainly welcome him to join us if he was so inclined’

    Said he was ‘shocked at the vitriol’ in which the White House responded to Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better agenda.

    On Sunday, Manchin said he would not vote for Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and welfare package after months of negotiations,’according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.