Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    Nancy Pelosi is left flustered after protester shouts ‘Let’s go Brandon! USA! while she promotes Joe Biden’s doomed Build Back Better plan in San Francisco
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Nancy Pelosi was interrupted during an infrastructure event in San Francisco on Monday afternoon after a protestor shouted ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ in the middle of her speech, Your Content has learned.

    Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was interrupted during a speech in San Francisco after a protestor shouted ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ as he passed.

    - Advertisement -

    The protestor also shouted ‘USA! USA!’ as he left Pelosi flustered at the podium.

    Pelosi, 81, was at an infrastructure event in the city to discuss Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill and how it could improve San Francisco streets.

    The phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ originated at an October NASCAR event and has since been used as a ‘F**k Joe Biden’ catchphrase,’according to The California News Time.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.