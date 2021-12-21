Nancy Pelosi is left flustered after protester shouts ‘Let’s go Brandon! USA! while she promotes Joe Biden’s doomed Build Back Better plan in San Francisco

Nancy Pelosi was interrupted during an infrastructure event in San Francisco on Monday afternoon after a protestor shouted ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ in the middle of her speech, Your Content has learned.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was interrupted during a speech in San Francisco after a protestor shouted ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ as he passed.

- Advertisement -

The protestor also shouted ‘USA! USA!’ as he left Pelosi flustered at the podium.

Pelosi, 81, was at an infrastructure event in the city to discuss Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill and how it could improve San Francisco streets.

The phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ originated at an October NASCAR event and has since been used as a ‘F**k Joe Biden’ catchphrase,’according to The California News Time.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]