New Orleans DA launches review of ALL cases that Louisiana judge prosecuted in the 1990s after she was suspended for using n-word in video during attempted break-in by black burglar

New Orleans DA Jason Williams has ordered a complete review of all cases handled by Judge Michelle Odinet during her time as a prosecutor.

Odinet, 52, is on unpaid leave over a viral video showing her using the n-word and comparing black burglary suspect to a ‘roach’

For two years in the 1990s, Odinet, then known as Michelle Miller, helped prosecute cases in the office of Orleans Parish DA Harry Connick.

One case she handled was that of a stabbing rampage in the French Quarter.

Odinet confirmed that the video was recorded in her home but said she had taken a sedative at the time.

She claimed she had ‘zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it’,’according to CBS10.

