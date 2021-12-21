Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    New Russian stealth warship suffers £225million of damage after catching fire during construction
    A new Russian stealth warship has suffered £225million worth of damage after it caught fire during construction, Your Content has learned.

    The blaze started on Friday in St Petersburg at the Severnaya Verf shipyard.

    Footage showed devastating fire damage to the £307 million stealth ship, intended to carry Vladimir Putin’s lethal Mach-9 hypersonic missiles.

    It has caused a major setback to the Kremlin’s naval modernisation project,’according to News Chant.

