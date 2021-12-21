NJ man ‘bent on destruction’ hijacks a backhoe excavator and turns over ambulance and police car before being shot dead by a cop

A man was shot and killed by a police officer at a New Jersey mobile home park over the weekend after neighbors say he hijacked a backhoe and used it to damage and flip over several vehicles, including a patrol car and an ambulance, Your Content has learned.

Backhoe incident and fatal officer involved shooting took place in Vineland, New Jersey, Saturday morning.

Bystanders’ videos show backhoe flipping over a police SUV and ramming a woman’s red Toyota sedan.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries, and Toyota’s driver was left traumatized.

Backhoe also caused significant damage to a woman’s porch before police officer opened fire on the unnamed driver, killing him.

New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has launched investigation into officer-involved shooting,’according to NBC10.

