‘No more lockdowns’ Bill de Blasio refuses to ‘devastate the lives of New Yorkers’ but restaurants implement own closures due to breakthrough COVID infections State sees record 22,478 cases in 24 hours

As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps through the U.S. as the now-most dominant strain, New York particularly New York City is facing the brunt of its impact, Your Content has learned.

New York and NYC are being hit hardest by the uptick in Omicron cases across the country, with a record of 23,391 cases reported as of Monday evening.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has refused to ‘devastate the lives of New Yorkers’ by implementing blanket shutdowns.

The mayor is also offering a $100 incentive to all who get their booster shots at city-run clinics.

At least 50 restaurants have been closing on their own after experiencing breakthrough infections among staff .

Times Square’s often jam packed New Year’s Eve celebration is still up in the air.

De Blasio is expected to make an annoouncement regarding the celebration by the end of the week,’according to The New York Times.

