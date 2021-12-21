Pentagon says number of active service personnel who are extremists has rocketed from ‘low double digits’ to 100 as it releases new guidance warning that LIKING social media posts could constitute ‘prohibited extremist activity’

Pentagon officials have issued new guidance to try and combat the rise in service personnel with extremist beliefs, after a sharp increase in members with worrying views, Your Content has learned.

An estimated 100 active military members are known to have been involved in substantiated cases of extremist activity in the past year.

The rules come nearly a year after some current and former service members participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, triggering a department review.

The number of substantiated cases may be small compared to the size of the military, which includes more than 2 million active duty and reserve troops.

But the number appears to be an increase over previous years where the totals were in the ‘low two-digits’

The new rules include everything from prohibiting ‘liking’ extremist content on social media to fundraising or demonstrating for an extremist organization.

The Department of Defense also declined to say explicitly whether refusing to view President Joe Biden as America’s legitimate leader was a violation of policy.

The Pentagon further refused to create a list of extremist groups that military members cannot join,’according to The News Advocate.

