Single US teacher, 25, adopts her five year old student despite friends and family telling her she was ‘insane’ for taking him in after fostering him for a year to save him from ‘traumatic’ care system

A single teacher revealed that she has adopted her five year old student, who she began fostering at only 24 years old despite her family and friends telling her she was ‘insane’ for taking him in, Your Content has learned.

Paige Bramlett, now 25, from Indiana, met her now son, William, when she worked as his behavior specialist when he was in kindergarten.

- Advertisement -

At the time, he was in foster care system, and she said he had faced ‘endless trauma’ that left him with PTSD.

After going from home to home for four years, she decided welcome him into her own home a decision her pals felt was ‘crazy’ due to her age and marital status.

Paige quickly fell in love with William, and after more than a year of living together on October 1, 2021 Paige officially adopted him.

She shared her touching story in an emotional TikTok video, and it quickly went viral gaining thousands of views in a matter of days,’according to The Daily Advent.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]