South Dakota man is charged with beating his brother to death with a baseball bat, then killing his nine months pregnant sister in law with a machete after ‘snapping’

A South Dakota man confessed to beating his brother to death with a baseball bat and then slashing his pregnant sister in law with a machete after he ‘snapped,’ according to police, Your Content has learned.

Brent Hanson, 57, charged in slayings of his brother and pregnant sister in law.

Police in Milbank, South Dakota say he confessed to the murders last week.

Bodies of Clyde, Jessica Hanson were found during December 12 welfare check.

Police said Brent confessed to beating his brother to death with a baseball bat.

Jessica suffered slashes and lacerations after she was attacked with a machete,’according to NBC8.

