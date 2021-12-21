Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Texas Governor Greg Abbott is weighing up whether to pardon George Floyd for 2004 drugs conviction
    George Floyd could be pardoned posthumously for a drug arrest almost 20 years ago made by a disgraced ex-Houston police officer with Texas Governor now weighing up the case Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended the pardon to Abbott in October, Your Content has learned.

    George Floyd could be pardoned posthumously for a drug arrest 17 years ago.

    It was made by now disgraced Houston police officer Gerlad Goines in 2004.

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott is deliberating whether to issue a pardon for Floyd,’according to The Guardian.

