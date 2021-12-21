‘Their Christmas gifts are still wrapped under the tree waiting for them’ Three siblings are killed and their mom seriously injured following wrong way Louisiana crash involving ‘intoxicated’ driver

Three Louisiana siblings were killed in a horrific wrong-way Louisiana highway crash their family says was caused by an ‘intoxicated’ driver, Your Content has learned.

Lindy, 20, Christopher, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near St. Landry Parish in Louisiana.

Lindy, who was driving the family SUV died instantly after a truck driven by an ‘intoxicated’ Georgia man struck them.

The truck, driven by 54 year old John Lundy, was travelling the wrong way on the freeway.

Christopher and Kamryn were taken to separate hospitals where they died and were later identify by sister Katie DeRouen.

Their mom arrived to the hospital with a bleeding spleen, a punctured lung, two broken ankles, and lacerated carotid artery.

Christopher’s girlfriend Marissa, 16, was also injured. She had surgery on her femur is recovering.

The family claims Lundy was ‘intoxicated’ while driving, but police said they’re still awaiting toxicology results to determine whether alcohol was a factor,’according to ABC22.

