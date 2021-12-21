Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    ‘Their Christmas gifts are still wrapped under the tree waiting for them’ Three siblings are killed and their mom seriously injured following wrong way Louisiana crash involving ‘intoxicated’ driver
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Three Louisiana siblings were killed in a horrific wrong-way Louisiana highway crash their family says was caused by an ‘intoxicated’ driver, Your Content has learned.

    Lindy, 20, Christopher, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near St. Landry Parish in Louisiana.

    - Advertisement -

    Lindy, who was driving the family SUV died instantly after a truck driven by an ‘intoxicated’ Georgia man struck them.

    The truck, driven by 54 year old John Lundy, was travelling the wrong way on the freeway.

    Christopher and Kamryn were taken to separate hospitals where they died and were later identify by sister Katie DeRouen.

    Their mom arrived to the hospital with a bleeding spleen, a punctured lung, two broken ankles, and lacerated carotid artery.

    - Advertisement -

    Christopher’s girlfriend Marissa, 16, was also injured. She had surgery on her femur is recovering.

    The family claims Lundy was ‘intoxicated’ while driving, but police said they’re still awaiting toxicology results to determine whether alcohol was a factor,’according to ABC22.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.