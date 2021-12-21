Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Tucker Carlson claims Eric Swalwell has had ‘multiple chlamydia infections’ and is ‘physically unclean’ after he called for domestic flight vaccine mandate
    Tucker Carlson assailed House Rep. Eric Swalwell for suggesting that air travelers should be required to get vaccinated while bizarrely accusing the California congressman of having contracted ‘multiple chlamydia infections’, Your Content has learned.

    Tucker Carlson claimed Eric Swalwell has ‘multiple chlamydia infections’

    Fox News host skewered Democratic congressman from California on Monday.

    Swalwell was depicted in a graphic naked while ‘in bed with Fang Fang’

    ‘Fang Fang’ is a reference to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy.

    Fang helped raise money for Swalwell’s 2014 re election campaign.

    US intelligence officials suspected Fang was working for Chinese espionage.

    Fang allegedly developed sexual relationships with politicians she targeted.

    Swalwell has not confirmed or denied claims that he slept with Fang.

    In 2015, Fang fled United States in midst of federal counterintelligence probe.

    Swalwell on Monday called on government to force fliers to get vaccinated,’according to The California News Time.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

