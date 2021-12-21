Two babies, aged 15 months and three months old, survived Kentucky tornado after grandmother put them in a bathtub with a blanket, pillow and Bible before it was ripped out by the twister and landed upside down on them in the yard of demolished home

Two babies sheltering in a bathtub during the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky this month miraculously survived under the overturned tub after it was sent flying from the devastated home, their grandmother said, Your Content has learned.

Kaden, 15 months, and Dallas, three months, survived a Kentucky tornado that ripped the bathtub they were sheltering in out of the ground.

They were staying with their grandmother Clara Lutz, who frequently watches them on the weekends.

Lutz said that she ‘couldn’t hold on’ to the tub as it flew from her Hopkins County home. She was hit in the head with the bathtub’s water tank in the chaos.

Officers later found the tub upside down in Lutz’s yard with the babies underneath. Kaden survived and Dallas suffered a brain bleed.

At least 93 people have been confirmed dead across five states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area last weekend,’according to The Guardian.

