Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    Two babies, aged 15 months and three months old, survived Kentucky tornado after grandmother put them in a bathtub with a blanket, pillow and Bible before it was ripped out by the twister and landed upside down on them in the yard of demolished home
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two babies sheltering in a bathtub during the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky this month miraculously survived under the overturned tub after it was sent flying from the devastated home, their grandmother said, Your Content has learned.

    Kaden, 15 months, and Dallas, three months, survived a Kentucky tornado that ripped the bathtub they were sheltering in out of the ground.

    - Advertisement -

    They were staying with their grandmother Clara Lutz, who frequently watches them on the weekends.

    Lutz said that she ‘couldn’t hold on’ to the tub as it flew from her Hopkins County home. She was hit in the head with the bathtub’s water tank in the chaos.

    Officers later found the tub upside down in Lutz’s yard with the babies underneath. Kaden survived and Dallas suffered a brain bleed.

    At least 93 people have been confirmed dead across five states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area last weekend,’according to The Guardian.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.