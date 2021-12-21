Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    US confirms its first Omicron death Unvaccinated Houston man in his 50s who’d previously been infected with COVID and suffered from underlying conditions dies, with variant now the dominant strain that’s causing 73% of new infections
    By Your Content Staff
    America has recorded its first death caused by the COVID Omicron variant, with the victim a Texas man in his 50s who was unvaccinated and had already been infected before, Your Content has learned.

    Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six fold increase in Omicron’s share of infections in only one week.

    It’s responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.

    On Monday the first death from Omicron was confirmed an unvaccinated man in his 50s living near Houston, who had underlying health issues.

    He had been infected previously, Harris County Public Health said, adding that his death was a reminder of the need for everyone to get vaccinated.

    Joe Biden will address the nation on Tuesday and discuss the surge in cases but is unlikely to recommend further lockdowns, Jen Psaki said,’according to The Hill.

