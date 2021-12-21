Washington man is jailed for nearly four years for hitting a cop with a metal baton and hurling a speaker at officers during ‘hours long’ involvement in January 6 riots

A Washington man has been jailed for nearly four years for hitting a cop with a metal baton and hurling a speaker at officers during an ‘hours long’ involvement in the January 6 riots, Your Content has learned.

Devlyn Thompson, 28, was convicted for assaulting a cop during January 6 riot.

He smashed a pepper spray canister out of the officer’s hand with a metal baton.

Thompson was also part of a mob that seized riot shields from police during rally.

Took place as Congress met to count votes to certify Joe Biden’s Presidential win,’according to CNN.

