Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    Washington man is jailed for nearly four years for hitting a cop with a metal baton and hurling a speaker at officers during ‘hours long’ involvement in January 6 riots
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Washington man has been jailed for nearly four years for hitting a cop with a metal baton and hurling a speaker at officers during an ‘hours long’ involvement in the January 6 riots, Your Content has learned.

    Devlyn Thompson, 28, was convicted for assaulting a cop during January 6 riot.

    - Advertisement -

    He smashed a pepper spray canister out of the officer’s hand with a metal baton.

    Thompson was also part of a mob that seized riot shields from police during rally.

    Took place as Congress met to count votes to certify Joe Biden’s Presidential win,’according to CNN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.