Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    ‘We have absolutely no plans to shut down’ Broadway boss says the show will go on for up to 30 performances despite curtains closing on Hamilton and Aladdin until after Christmas
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    After multiple cancellations and several delays due to Omicron, Broadway’s president has insisted that the show will go on for up to 30 popular performances, Your Content has learned.

    Last week Broadway was forced to shut down nine separate productions for single or multiple performances after the city logged 21,908 COVID-19 cases.

    - Advertisement -

    Popular plays like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hamilton, and MJ The Musical all cancelled upcoming shows due to the outbreak.

    Despite several cancellations, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said the show must go on: ‘We have absolutely no plans to shut down’

    Shows like Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Chicago and more are still running all week, with most shows taking the day off for Christmas Eve.

    On Monday producers for Jagged Little Pill announced that the Broadway musical was closing permanently after ‘multiple positive Covid-19 cases’,’according to The Hollywood Report.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.