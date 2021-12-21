‘We have absolutely no plans to shut down’ Broadway boss says the show will go on for up to 30 performances despite curtains closing on Hamilton and Aladdin until after Christmas

After multiple cancellations and several delays due to Omicron, Broadway’s president has insisted that the show will go on for up to 30 popular performances, Your Content has learned.

Last week Broadway was forced to shut down nine separate productions for single or multiple performances after the city logged 21,908 COVID-19 cases.

- Advertisement -

Popular plays like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hamilton, and MJ The Musical all cancelled upcoming shows due to the outbreak.

Despite several cancellations, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said the show must go on: ‘We have absolutely no plans to shut down’

Shows like Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Chicago and more are still running all week, with most shows taking the day off for Christmas Eve.

On Monday producers for Jagged Little Pill announced that the Broadway musical was closing permanently after ‘multiple positive Covid-19 cases’,’according to The Hollywood Report.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]