Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
More

    ‘We support the women’ Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis break their silence over Chris Noth sexual assault and rape allegations
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have collectively spoken out over the allegations of sexual assault against actor Chris Noth, Your Content has learned.

    Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed the sexual assault claims against Chris Noth.

    - Advertisement -

    She joined her And Just Like That co-stars in a joint statement on Monday.

    ‘We support the women who have come forward,’ it said.

    The statement was also signed off by co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

    Noth, 67, has been accused of rape by two women; he has denied the claims.

    - Advertisement -

    His character Mr. Big was recently killed off in the Sex and the City revival,’according to The Independent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.