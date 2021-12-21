‘We support the women’ Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis break their silence over Chris Noth sexual assault and rape allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have collectively spoken out over the allegations of sexual assault against actor Chris Noth, Your Content has learned.

Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed the sexual assault claims against Chris Noth.

She joined her And Just Like That co-stars in a joint statement on Monday.

‘We support the women who have come forward,’ it said.

The statement was also signed off by co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Noth, 67, has been accused of rape by two women; he has denied the claims.

His character Mr. Big was recently killed off in the Sex and the City revival,’according to The Independent.

