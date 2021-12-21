Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Wisconsin mother of two, 35, dies eight days after saving her four year old son from family pitbull who ‘ripped her arms off’ in attack
    By Your Content Staff
    A hero Wisconsin mother of two died eight days after suffering severe injuries when she saved her four year old son from being brutally attacked by the family’s pitbull, Your Content has learned.

    Heather Pingel, 35, from Bowler, Wisconsin, suffered kidney failure, lung damage and both of her arms had to be amputated after she was attacked.

    She was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital after the pitbull attacked her on December 8, and died eight days later on December 16.

    Her son, Damian, received 70 stitches to his leg but is back home recovering.

    The family dog had shown signs of aggression before, the Sheriff’s Office said.

    Heather’s sister said the mom feared the dog would be killed if taken to a shelter,’according to The New York Post.

