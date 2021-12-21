Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    Would you like a Heimlich with that? Hero McDonald’s employee, 15, jumps through drive thru window to save customer choking on a chicken McNugget
    A teenage Minnesota McDonald’s employee is being hailed a hero after she leapt from a drive-thru window to save a woman choking on a chicken McNugget, Your Content has learned.

    Sydney Raley, 15, from Edina, Minnesota, saved an unidentified woman who was choking on a chicken McNugget in an Eden Prairie McDonald’s drive thru.

    Raley, who is autistic, jumped from the drive-thru window to perform the Heimlich maneuver, a lifesaving trick she learned four years ago.

    She asked a bystander to help after her first attempts were unsuccessful and the pair successfully dislodged the nugget from the customer’s throat.

    The two Eden Prairie officers who assisted the scene, awarded the teen with $100 from a fund that allows officers to give reward civilians,’according to The New York Post.

    according to The New York Post.

