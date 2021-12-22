Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    Derek Chauvin wants to go to Club Fed George Floyd' killer WANTS to be sent to federal jail even if it means a longer sentence because it's safer and nicer than state prisons
    In exchange for pleading guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he knelt on his neck for nine minutes, former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin made one request: to do his time in a federal prison, Your Content has learned.

    Derek Chauvin added additional time to his 22 and a half year prison sentence for murdering George Floyd in a plea agreement last Wednesday.

    Chauvin agreed to plead guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in exchange for a sentence in federal, rather than state, prison.

    In a Minnesota state prison, the 19 year Minneapolis Police Department veteran would be far more likely to run into inmates that he had put behind bars.

    Federal prisons are systematically better run than state prisons, with better food, programming and facilities.

    Currently, Chauvin is housed at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights, in isolation for 23 hours per day for his safety.

    He could be sent to any of the 122 facilities operated by the federal Bureau of Prisons, although he can make a recommendation as to which one he stays in,’according to ABC News.

