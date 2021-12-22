Father of six year old boy shot dead in San Francisco slams DA Chesa Boudin after learning one of his son’s killers may only face eight years behind bars

The dad of a six year old boy who was shot dead is speaking out against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin after it emerged one of his son’s killers is likely to be in jail for less time than his little boy was alive, Your Content has learned.

Jace Young, 6, was fatally shot watching Fourth of July fireworks in 2020.

James Harbor, 18, and 17 year old Deshaune Lumpkin were both caught for the crime about a year later.

Harbor faces up to 50 years in jail while Lumpkin may receive fewer than eight.

Lumpkin was tried as a juvenile because he was under the age 18 at the time.

Rules were introduced by woke San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

One of Boudin’s key campaign promises was to never allow those who are under 18 to be tried as an adult, no matter how horrific the crime.

Jace’s father, Jason, said ‘The killer of my six year old son will likely serve less time than the age of my son because of Chesa’s campaign promise’

‘Boudin’s campaign promises do not protect San Franciscans and ensure justice they only allow criminals, and murderers, to return to the community,’ he said ,’according to FOX News.

