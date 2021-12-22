Last surviving dog rescued from ex-NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s dogfighting ring 14 years ago dies

The last surviving pitbull rescued from former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s dogfighting ring has died, an animal welfare organization announced on Monday, Your Content has learned.

Michael Vick, now 41, pleaded guilty in 2007 to running an illegal dog fighting ring in his home state of Virginia.

At the time he was a 26 year old superstar on a $130 million, 10 year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Police in Surry County rescued 48 dogs from his home during a raid on a basement den used to pit the animals against each other.

On Saturday the final surviving dog, Frodo, a pitbull, was put down following a final meal of steak.

Frodo had been adopted by a family in California and was ‘pampered like a prince’, despite initially having nightmares and being terrified of people.

Vick served 19 months in prison and was declared bankrupt, but was hired by three more NFL teams on his release and played until retiring in 2015.

He now works as an analyst for Fox Sports and is an advocate for the Humane Society, and has said he regrets getting involved in dog fighting,’according to FOX2.

