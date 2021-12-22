Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    Now SIX members of Congress have COVID Double vaxxed Rep. Barbara Lee and Republican vaccinated Rep. Nicole Malliotakis become latest lawmakers to confirm infection as DC has highest rate of any state at 369%
    Two more lawmakers announced on Tuesday they tested positive for COVID despite being vaccinated as Washington D.C. surpassed all other states in the nation in its coronavirus infection rate, Your Content has learned.

    Two more lawmakers tested positive for COVID despite being vaccinated: Dem Rep. Barbara Lee of Calif. and GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of NY.

    They are the sixth lawmakers to receive a positive test result since Sunday.

    ‘Fortunately, I have only mild cold-like symptoms. I know it could have been much worse had I not been vaccinated and boosted,’ Lee said .

    Earlier Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania ,announced that he, too, tested positive for COVID.

    Democrat Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado announced his positive diagnosis on Sunday night after returning from a Congressional delegation to Ukraine.

    On Monday morning, Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced he received a positive coronavirus diagnosis after taking a rapid test.

    Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker also tested positive,’according to The Daily Advent.

