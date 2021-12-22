NYC Mayor elect Eric Adams CANCELS his January 1 inauguration after coronavirus cases soar in the city Outgoing Mayor de Blasio says he will decide whether New Year’s Eve celebration will go ahead by Christmas

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    NYC Mayor elect Eric Adams CANCELS his January 1 inauguration after coronavirus cases soar in the city
    New York City Mayor elect Eric Adams is postponing his inauguration ceremony, which was set for January 1, due to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Incoming mayor, Eric Adams, postponed his inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 1 indoors at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

    Mayor elect issued a statement saying that the ceremony would be rescheduled for a later date ‘to prioritize’ the health of attendees, staff and reporters.

    City’s current mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s committed to keeping the city open as it grapples with a huge spike in coronavirus cases.

    Democrat has pledged to avoid another lockdown to schools and businesses.

    Some sectors have faced disruption regardless: Several Broadways shows have been canceled or have suspended performances,’according to The Daily Advent.

