Saudi Arabia terrorist is busted illegally crossing the border into the US from Mexico

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    A suspected Saudi Arabia terrorist was busted by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border in Arizona last week, Your Content has learned.

    U.S. Border Patrol officers in Yuma, Arizona, stopped a 21 year old Saudi Arabian man with alleged ties to a terrorist organization.

    The man was stopped last Thursday night after he illegally crossed the United States Mexico border.

    U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector said the suspect was identified ‘as a positive match linked to several Yemeni subjects of interests’,’according to The New York Post.

