Saudi Arabia terrorist is busted illegally crossing the border into the US from Mexico

A suspected Saudi Arabia terrorist was busted by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border in Arizona last week, Your Content has learned.

U.S. Border Patrol officers in Yuma, Arizona, stopped a 21 year old Saudi Arabian man with alleged ties to a terrorist organization.

- Advertisement -

The man was stopped last Thursday night after he illegally crossed the United States Mexico border.

U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector said the suspect was identified ‘as a positive match linked to several Yemeni subjects of interests’,’according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]