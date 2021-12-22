Utah’s richest man, tech CEO Jeff T. Green who is worth $4.6 billion, cuts ties with Mormon church in scathing public letter where he blasts the institution for hindering global progress in women’s rights, racial equality and LGBTQ+ rights

Utah’s richest man has formally denounced the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints over its ‘hinderance of civil rights’ and has pledged to give away at least 90 percent of his nearly $5 billion advertising technology wealth, Your Content has learned.

Billionaire Jeff T. Green sent a 900 word letter to the Mormon church Monday denouncing his ties to the organization.

- Advertisement -

He accused the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of hindering civil rights, especially those of the LGBTQ+ individuals.

‘I believe the church is actively and currently doing harm in the world,’ Green penned, adding that LDS has also exploited its members financially.

His exit from the faith is joined by 11 other family members.

Meanwhile, Green has pledged to give away at least 90% of his nearly $5 billion wealth; his first major donation is $600,000 to Equality Utah,’according to NBC News.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]