Biden says he’s making 500 million COVID test kits available for free but hasn’t even signed a contract to buy them or set up website to order them Johns Hopkins expert says ‘that’s not a plan it’s a hope’

Joe Biden has promised to deliver 500 million Covid tests but hasn’t even signed a contract to buy them or set up a website so that people can place orders, Your Content has learned.

Biden accused of issuing a ‘hope’ rather than a plan by Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins.

‘If those tests came in January and February, that could have an impact, but if they are spread out over 10 to 12 months, I’m not sure what kind of impact it is going to have,’ the expert said.

It is not even known how many tests will be immediately available or how quickly they can be shipped out.

Amazon, Walgreens and CVS this week imposed limits on how many tests each customer can buy.

Comes amid warnings that Covid could infect 140m between January and March – 60% of all Americans.

But despite the gloom the new British studies give Biden who has promised no lockdowns – fresh optimism.

Scientists at Imperial College London found the chance of having to stay in hospital overnight 40% lower.

Second study from Scotland on Wednesday said risk of being hospitalized with Omicron was 65% less likely,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

