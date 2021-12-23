Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he’s canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19
    Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

    In a series of tweets Gates told his followers to take the Omicron variants seriously and said he was forced him to cancel ‘most’ of his holiday plans.

    Gates started his tweet thread by lamenting that his holiday plans were canned.

    He warned followers to take precautions until more is known about the variant, including wearing masks, avoiding big indoor gatherings and getting vaccinated.

    Gates said that there will be breakthrough cases for those who are vaccinated, but the vaccines will help prevent them from getting seriously ill or dying.

    Currently the Omicron variant accounts for 73 percent of new cases in the US,’according to NDTV.

