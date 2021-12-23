Thursday, December 23, 2021
    California woman, 28, faces up to 20 years in jail after she admitted punching Southwest flight attendant who asked her to wear her mask properly
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A California woman who punched a flight attendant in the face during a flight, breaking her teeth, pleaded guilty to a federal charge Wednesday, and now could face up to 20 years in prison for the crime, authorities said, Your Content has learned.

    Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty to a federal charge Wednesday of interfering with a flight attendant.

    She was on a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego when an attendant asked her to buckle her seatbelt, stow her tray table and wear her mask properly.

    Quinonez began recording the attendant on her cellphone then stood up and punched the woman in the face, grabbed her hair before passengers intervened.

    Quinonez will be sentenced in March in San Diego federal court.

    She could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

    However, prosecutors said they probably will recommend a sentence of four months in custody and six months of home confinement ,’according to NBC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

