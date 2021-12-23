Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Congressman Madison Cawthorn, 26,and his CrossFit athlete wife to divorce after an eight-month marriage and allegations he sexually harassed more than 30 women Cites pressure of ‘hectic and difficult’ job
    America’s youngest Congress member is divorcing his wife after a mere eight months of marriage, citing his job as a lawmaker as a factor in the split, Your Content has learned.

    North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle Cawthorn, are divorcing after eight months of marriage.

    Cawthorn announced their separation Wednesday, citing his job as a Congress member as a factor in their split.

    He claimed the couple was ‘committed to make things work’ but quickly realized they were unable to balance his role as a public servant and their marriage.

    The couple wed in an intimate April ceremony after sharing a whirlwind romance; Bayardelle said she knew he ‘was the one’ after four months of dating.

    Their wedding followed an about six-month engagement.

    During their engagement, about 30 people accused Cawthorn of making unwanted sexual advances while he attended a Christian college in 2016,’according to CNN.

