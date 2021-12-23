Congressman Madison Cawthorn, 26,and his CrossFit athlete wife to divorce after an eight-month marriage and allegations he sexually harassed more than 30 women Cites pressure of ‘hectic and difficult’ job

America’s youngest Congress member is divorcing his wife after a mere eight months of marriage, citing his job as a lawmaker as a factor in the split, Your Content has learned.

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle Cawthorn, are divorcing after eight months of marriage.

- Advertisement -

Cawthorn announced their separation Wednesday, citing his job as a Congress member as a factor in their split.

He claimed the couple was ‘committed to make things work’ but quickly realized they were unable to balance his role as a public servant and their marriage.

The couple wed in an intimate April ceremony after sharing a whirlwind romance; Bayardelle said she knew he ‘was the one’ after four months of dating.

Their wedding followed an about six-month engagement.

- Advertisement -

During their engagement, about 30 people accused Cawthorn of making unwanted sexual advances while he attended a Christian college in 2016,’according to CNN.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]