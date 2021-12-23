Developer of 1,396ft NYC megatower on Billionaires’ Row denies the building is faulty in $125 million lawsuit brought by the board over flooding, creaking walls and malfunctioning elevators

The developer of 432 Park Avenue, the tallest apartment building in New York City that sits on Billionaires’ Row overlooking Central Park, has responded to a $125 million lawsuit that was filed by the condominium’s board earlier this year, Your Content has learned.

Residents of 432 Park Avenue filed a lawsuit against the developer, Los Angeles-based CIM Group, claiming the residential skyscraper is plagued by poor maintenance issues.

- Advertisement -

Developer has called the lawsuit ‘ill-advised’ and ‘an effort to wrest unwarranted payments’

The 1,396ft tall building is the tallest apartment block in New York City.

Lawsuit described how the building was beset by poor maintenance, including leaks, floods, and loud noise.

Flooding on multiple floors led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

- Advertisement -

The building’s tall structure also makes it vulnerable to strong wind gusts that cause structure to sway several feet in either direction.

It led to clanging pipes and air flowing through hallways and chutes, making it sound like ‘a bomb’

432’s developers, has insisted the building ‘is a successfully designed, constructed and virtually sold-out project’

Common charges increased by 39% due to a 300% rise in insurance premiums.

Among the famous residents were Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who paid $15.3million for a unit, selling the 4,000 sq ft apartment a year later for $17.5m.

A Saudi billionaire purchased the 96th floor penthouse for nearly $88million in 2016 and it is now back on the market for $169 million,’according to NewsBreak.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]