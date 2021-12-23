‘Don’t let anyone silence you’: Idaho State track and field athlete who’s lost to transgender competitors five times tells rivals of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas to speak out

A female Idaho State University track athlete who went to court after losing to transgender runners has urged rivals of controversial Pennsylvania trans swimmer Lia Thomas to speak out about the disadvantage they face in competing against ‘biological males’, Your Content has learned.

Idaho State track athlete Madison Kenyon, 20, encouraged UPenn students to speak out after trans swimmer Lia Thomas broke two national records this month.

Kenyon legally intervened last year in a legal challenge to Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bans trans women from women’s sports in the state.

Kenyon said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that she has lost to transgender runners five times, calling the experience ‘deflating’

‘The fact that that’s still happening, that women are still losing to biological males in their own sport, shows why we need more female athletes to speak up’

‘I just want to say to the female athletes in Pennsylvania, don’t let anyone silence you speaking up about this is nowhere near as scary as it seems’

UPenn students, parents or stakeholders have only spoken about Thomas’ participation anonymously,’according to The New York Post.

