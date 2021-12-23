Thursday, December 23, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
More

    Ex Disney CEO Bob Iger said he knew it was time to quit when he became ‘dismissive of other people’s opinions’ as firm’s share price slumps 17% due to COVID travel chaos and flagging Disney+ subscriber numbers
    E

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Outgoing Disney chairman and former CEO Bob Iger said he knew it was time to quit when he started acting dismissively towards colleagues’ opinions, Your Content has learned.

    Bob Iger said in a sit down interview with CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday that he knew he had to step down as Disney CEO last year.

    - Advertisement -

    He said he realized he was becoming ‘dismissive’ of other people’s opinions and found himself invalidating his coworkers’ points.

    During his tenure as CEO, Iger helped the media conglomerate take hold of Pixar, Lucasfilms, Marvel and much of 21st Century Fox.

    Iger, 70, told Faber he knew his successor, Bob Chapek, will make different decisions, but noted that’s not necessarily bad.

    Meanwhile, stocks for the company have fallen 16 percent over the year as the company tries to focus on its fledgling Disney+ streaming service.

    - Advertisement -

    Disney’s theme parks, cruise ships and its movie making business have also been hit hard by COVID shutdowns ,’according to The Insider.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.