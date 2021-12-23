Ex Disney CEO Bob Iger said he knew it was time to quit when he became ‘dismissive of other people’s opinions’ as firm’s share price slumps 17% due to COVID travel chaos and flagging Disney+ subscriber numbers

Outgoing Disney chairman and former CEO Bob Iger said he knew it was time to quit when he started acting dismissively towards colleagues’ opinions, Your Content has learned.

Bob Iger said in a sit down interview with CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday that he knew he had to step down as Disney CEO last year.

He said he realized he was becoming ‘dismissive’ of other people’s opinions and found himself invalidating his coworkers’ points.

During his tenure as CEO, Iger helped the media conglomerate take hold of Pixar, Lucasfilms, Marvel and much of 21st Century Fox.

Iger, 70, told Faber he knew his successor, Bob Chapek, will make different decisions, but noted that’s not necessarily bad.

Meanwhile, stocks for the company have fallen 16 percent over the year as the company tries to focus on its fledgling Disney+ streaming service.

Disney’s theme parks, cruise ships and its movie making business have also been hit hard by COVID shutdowns ,’according to The Insider.

