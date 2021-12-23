Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Facebook is America’s LEAST trusted social media firm, with almost three quarters of Americans saying they worry about how the firm uses their personal information and data
    Close to three quarters of Americans don’t trust Facebook and worry about how the social media giant uses their data, according to a new poll, Your Content has learned.

    A poll found 72 percent of surveyed Americans distrust Facebook’s management of their personal data.

    The poll taken November 22 with results released Wednesday found 56 percent of Americans believe Facebook has a negative impact on society.

    Respondents were also skeptical of other social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

    The survey also found that about 70 percent of people are concerned about the way electronic devices listen in ‘inappropriate ways’

    The majority of Americans find targeted ads annoying, and believe the collection of customer information for targeted data is ‘unjustified’,’according to The Daily Mail.

