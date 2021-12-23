Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Fake COVID vaccination cards are now illegal in New York after Governor Hochul passed bill to clamp down on reproductions
    The production or use of a fake coronavirus vaccination cards is now a crime in the state of New York, Your Content has learned.

    Producing or using a fake coronavirus vaccination card has become a state crime in New York thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Hochul on Wednesday.

    Law makes falsification of COVID-19 vaccination cards a class A misdemeanor.

    Hochul signed the legislation at a time when cases are surging nationwide.

    New York has left it to counties to either check vaccination status or require masks as part of a statewide mandate.

    Fraudulent vaccination cards are also a violation of federal law.

    FBI says that it’s a crime to ‘replicate the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal’ including that of the CDC,’according to The Daily Advent.

