Fake COVID vaccination cards are now illegal in New York after Governor Hochul passed bill to clamp down on reproductions

Producing or using a fake coronavirus vaccination card has become a state crime in New York thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Hochul on Wednesday.

Law makes falsification of COVID-19 vaccination cards a class A misdemeanor.

Hochul signed the legislation at a time when cases are surging nationwide.

New York has left it to counties to either check vaccination status or require masks as part of a statewide mandate.

Fraudulent vaccination cards are also a violation of federal law.

FBI says that it’s a crime to ‘replicate the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal’ including that of the CDC,’according to The Daily Advent.

