Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Fans get their first proper glimpse of Archie since 1st birthday Adorable youngster, 2, is just like Dad with a shock of red hair and twinning in casual jeans as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share family Christmas card
    Fans have gone wild over Archie’s uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a family photo showing the first glimpse of baby Lilibet in time for Christmas, Your Content has learned.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released Happy Holidays card with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

    The festive photograph provides the first look at baby Lilibet Diana and their two year old son Archie’s face.

    Family are all dressed casually in jeans with the Duke of Sussex even going barefoot for the festive picture.

    Fans swooned over little Archie’s resemblance to Prince Harry with his red hair.

    Last time fans had a glimpse of him was in May for Prince Harry’s new Apple docuseries The Me You Can’t See. Fans saw his face for his first birthday in 2020,’according to The SUN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

