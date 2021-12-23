Thursday, December 23, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
More

    FBI hunts for serial bank robber who held up four Philadelphia banks within TWO BLOCKS of each other during seven armed heists in less than four months in city with rampant crime
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A gun wielding bank robber has pulled off seven heists at four Philadelphia banks within blocks of each another in the heart of the city in the past four months hitting two of them multiple times, Your Content has learned.

    The FBI is hunting for a man who carried out seven robberies at three banks within two blocks of one another in the span of just four months.

    - Advertisement -

    The serial robber’s heists took place on Aug. 30, Sept. 2, Sept. 10, Nov. 10, Nov. 19, Nov. 29 and December 17 last Friday.

    Robberies have skyrocketed by 27% since 2020 and murders broke an all-time record this year.

    Last Thursday, three men were taken into custody in connection with the armed robbery of a groom leaving his wedding and several others.

    Those arrested are also believed to be connected to an armed robbery where they got away with two more Rolexes worth over $37,000.

    - Advertisement -

    The brazen attack came after woke Philadelphia District Attorney claimed the city does not have a ‘crisis of lawlessness’ ,’according to FOX.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.