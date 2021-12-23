FBI hunts for serial bank robber who held up four Philadelphia banks within TWO BLOCKS of each other during seven armed heists in less than four months in city with rampant crime

A gun wielding bank robber has pulled off seven heists at four Philadelphia banks within blocks of each another in the heart of the city in the past four months hitting two of them multiple times, Your Content has learned.

The FBI is hunting for a man who carried out seven robberies at three banks within two blocks of one another in the span of just four months.

The serial robber’s heists took place on Aug. 30, Sept. 2, Sept. 10, Nov. 10, Nov. 19, Nov. 29 and December 17 last Friday.

Robberies have skyrocketed by 27% since 2020 and murders broke an all-time record this year.

Last Thursday, three men were taken into custody in connection with the armed robbery of a groom leaving his wedding and several others.

Those arrested are also believed to be connected to an armed robbery where they got away with two more Rolexes worth over $37,000.

The brazen attack came after woke Philadelphia District Attorney claimed the city does not have a ‘crisis of lawlessness’ ,’according to FOX.

