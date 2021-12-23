Female soldier waives anonymity and slams military court for clearing decorated Delta Force operator of raping her in secret hearing and then destroying records Chief defense witness and special forces soldier had just killed best friend

A female soldier has waived her anonymity and spoken out about her experience of being the victim an alleged rape in 2016 by a decorated Delta Force operator, Your Content has learned.

Erin Scanlon, 25, was a junior Army officer from suburban Phoenix who served in the artillery branch at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

On September 9, 2016, she claims a friend of hers invited her to a charity event to honor killed Green Berets at a restaurant called Mac’s Speed Shop.

Cristobal Lopez Vallejo aka Cris Valley – was the host of the event.

After midnight, Vallejo asked Scanlon to come to a place called Warehouse 13 and she agreed, believing it was another bar or club.

Vallejo, Scanlon claimed, put her on the hood of a Saab convertible and raped her after she used a portable toilet at the warehouse.

Vallejo was charged with several sexual offenses by Fayetteville police but the case was eventually taken over by the military, who court martialed Vallejo.

The Delta Forces officer was found not guilty, but no transcripts or recordings are left other than the trial record.

The defense’s main witness was a fellow soldier with a troubled past who had fatally killed his best friend months earlier,’according to The Texas News.

