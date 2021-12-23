Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas Day her 60th birthday locked behind bars in ‘hell hole’ prison cell as jury breaks for the holiday without reaching a verdict in sex trafficking case

Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas and her 60th birthday in limbo and in prison after a jury failed to reach a verdict in her sex trafficking cases, Your Content has learned.

Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas Day in a 10x12ft prison cell in New York as she awaits a verdict in her high-profile sex trafficking case.

The jury of six men and six women broke for the holiday Wednesday afternoon without reaching a verdict.

They will resume deliberation on Monday, December 27.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and her lawyers have bashed her accusers as being motivated by money,’according to The Telegraph.

