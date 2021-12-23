Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier who played with Rod Stewart and The Wombles dies aged 68 Rocker son of Dad’s Army star John Le Mesurier loses cancer battle six years after joining Faces reunion tour

Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier who is known for his collaborations with rock musicians Rod Stewart and Johnny Hallyday has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer, Your Content has learned.

The musician was a member of the iconic pop-rock band The Wombles before performed with Rod Stewart.

Comes six years after he joined Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones, for The Faces reunion tour,’according to The Daily Star.

