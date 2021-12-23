Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Home Alone star Devin Ratray is arrested on domestic violence charges after ‘strangling his girlfriend and punching her after she gave fans his autograph for free’ He’s released on $25,000 bond after turning himself in and denies allegations
    Home Alone star Devin Ratray was arrested on Wednesday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend in an Oklahoma hotel room earlier this month, Your Content has learned.

    Home Alone star Devin Ratray, 44, was arrested on domestic violence charges for a violent altercation he had with his girlfriend earlier this month.

    Ratray had allegedly strangled his girlfriend in an Oklahoma City hotel after she gave two fans autographs for free at a bar they were at.

    The couple were in Oklahoma City for OKC Pop Christmas Con where Ratray was featured as one of the special guests.

    His girlfriend claimed he pushed her to the bed and placed his hands over her mouth and neck and said ‘This is how you die’

    She managed to break free from Ratray before he also allegedly violently punched her.

    She suffered injuries including bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore arm.

    Ratray reportedly turned himself for the incident and was bonded out on a $25,000 bail.

    He denied that he assaulted his former girlfriend in the altercation,’according to Page Six.

