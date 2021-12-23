I really DO live in a tiny house near the Tesla lot! Elon Musk denies claims he’s secretly moved into mogul friend’s $12m Texas mansion after vowing to rid himself of physical possessions

Elon Musk has denied reports that he is secretly living in a $12 million mansion in Austin after allegedly decamping from a 375 square foot ‘Tiny House’ close to SpaceX’s HQ outside the Texan city, Your Content has learned.

Musk has been secretly staying in friend’s Austin mansion, new report claims.

Musk, the world’s richest man, denied the rumor Wednesday, calling it ‘false’

Tesla CEO sold all his houses and purportedly lives in rented ‘Tiny House’ that cost $50,000 and boast 375 square feet.

WSJ claims he has been living in billionaire Ken Howery’s Austin mansion.

Howery denies it and says Musk only stays there occasionally while visiting,’according to The Daily Mail.

