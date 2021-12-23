Thursday, December 23, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
More

    I really DO live in a tiny house near the Tesla lot! Elon Musk denies claims he’s secretly moved into mogul friend’s $12m Texas mansion after vowing to rid himself of physical possessions
    I

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Elon Musk has denied reports that he is secretly living in a $12 million mansion in Austin after allegedly decamping from a 375 square foot ‘Tiny House’ close to SpaceX’s HQ outside the Texan city, Your Content has learned.

    Musk has been secretly staying in friend’s Austin mansion, new report claims.

    - Advertisement -

    Musk, the world’s richest man, denied the rumor Wednesday, calling it ‘false’

    Tesla CEO sold all his houses and purportedly lives in rented ‘Tiny House’ that cost $50,000 and boast 375 square feet.

    WSJ claims he has been living in billionaire Ken Howery’s Austin mansion.

    Howery denies it and says Musk only stays there occasionally while visiting,’according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.