Thursday, December 23, 2021
    ‘I wore a bullet proof vest for 22 years’ NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams slams progressive who demanded he outlaw solitary confinement and says as an ex cop they have ‘no right to question me on public safety’
    By Your Content Staff
    The next mayor of New York City delivered a stinging rebuke on Wednesday to progressives calling for him to outlaw solitary confinement telling them that he was determined to keep the city safe, and promising he has the knowledge to do so, Your Content has learned.

    Eric Adams on December 16 said he would not carry out the policy of the outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, to end solitary confinement.

    Adams, who takes over on January 1, said that he wanted segregation of violent and dangerous prisoners from the moment they entered jails.

    On December 21 a group of 30 members of New York City council wrote to Adams, asking him to reconsider his stance.

    Adams on Wednesday angrily rebuked the 30, telling them they did not have his experience and expertise in dealing with crime.

    He accused them of ‘romanticizing’ jails and said that he had a duty to protect staff inside the facilities and other inmates.

    Adams also lashed out at the 30 for writing an open letter rather than coming to speak to him, accusing them of simply wanting to ‘be disruptive’,’according to The Daily Advent.

