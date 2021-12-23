Inferno breaks out at Texas Exxon Mobil oil refinery in ‘major industrial accident’ leaving at least four injured after explosion that rocked houses miles away

At least four people were injured in a massive explosion and fire at an Exxon Mobil oil refinery in Texas that police are calling a ‘major industrial accident’, Your Content has learned.

Explosion and large fire reported at Exxon Mobil oil refinery in Baytown, Texas at around 1am today.

Huge flames and clouds of smoke seen coming from the facility as residents in nearby Houston reported ‘large boom’ that shook houses and walls.

Fire said to have started in hydrotreater unit that was being repaired by contractors ‘due to a bypass line leak’

Police reported four people injured were in stable condition and no order to evacuate site or shelter in place.

The 3,400 acre complex, started in 1919, suffered a large fire in 2019 which left at least 37 people injured,’according to NBC News.

