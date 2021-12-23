Thursday, December 23, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
More

    Jury in Daunte Wright shooting trial ends third day of deliberations Mistrial could be declared without unanimous verdict on manslaughter charges
    J

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Jurors ended their third day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and killed black motorist Daunte Wright, Your Content has learned.

    The jury in the Kim Potter trial remains deadlocked on Wednesday after more than 24 hours of deliberations.

    - Advertisement -

    If they fail to reach a consensus, a mistrial will be declared and Potter would have stand trial all over again.

    The jurors are fully sequestered but the judge said she will allow them to go home for Christmas should they have failed to reach a verdict before then.

    Prosecutors have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges,’according to AP News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.