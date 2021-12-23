Jury in Daunte Wright shooting trial ends third day of deliberations Mistrial could be declared without unanimous verdict on manslaughter charges

Jurors ended their third day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and killed black motorist Daunte Wright, Your Content has learned.

The jury in the Kim Potter trial remains deadlocked on Wednesday after more than 24 hours of deliberations.

If they fail to reach a consensus, a mistrial will be declared and Potter would have stand trial all over again.

The jurors are fully sequestered but the judge said she will allow them to go home for Christmas should they have failed to reach a verdict before then.

Prosecutors have to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction on the manslaughter charges,’according to AP News.

