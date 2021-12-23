Kansas woman is sentenced to 31 years in prison for helping her boyfriend murder his three year old daughter who was found in a shallow grave after being abused and locked in a dog kennel

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend’s 3 year daughter and burying her in a shallow grave in 2020, Your Content has learned.

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, has been sentenced to 31 years and 3 months in prison for her role in killing her boyfriend’s 3 year daughter in 2020.

She pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

Kirkpatrick was arrested in July 2020 along with her boyfriend Howard Jansen III, 29, after the remains of three year old Olivia Jansen were found.

The toddlers remains were found badly beaten in a shallow grave hours after her father reported her missing on July 10, 2020.

Kirkpatrick was given the maximum sentence allowed by her plea deal which will have her testify against Jansen; his trial is still awaiting a court date.

Prosecutors say that Olivia was locked in a dog kennel at her home, forced her to stand in a corner for extended periods of time, and beaten by the adults.

Olivia’s grandparents expressed their concern’s for Olivia’s well being to the police and Kansas Department for Children and Families before her death.

Police were called to the child’s five times in 2020 and 21 times between January 2017 and July 2020,’according to CBS19.

