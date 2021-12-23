‘Kidnapper’, 39, asks judge to release him from jail because it ‘would be nice to go home for Christmas’ and see his kids after he ‘abducted and raped student, 19, who was found naked and covered in coal dust in his basement’

A Utah man made his initial court appearance on Thursday for the kidnapping of a 19 year old college student, who authorities say was found naked and covered in coal in his basement, five days after leaving her dorm room to meet him, Your Content has learned.

Madelyn Allen, student at Snow College, was rescued from the Loa, Utah, home of Brent Brown, 39, on Saturday, after five day search.

Police found Allen, 19, naked and covered in coal in Brown’s basement, after he lied that he was alone at the house.

Brown faces charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated kidnapping, rape and object rape.

Brent made his initial court appearance on Wednesday and was ordered held without bail pending January 10 preliminary hearing.

When given a chance to speak, accused rapist said: ‘it would be nice to be home for Christmas. I don’t get to see my kids’

Affidavit alleges Allen met Brown in a slave domination chatroom on KIK messaging app and agreed to have him pick her up on December 13.

Allen said Brown tied her up, took away her phone and threatened to come after her family if she were to leave,’according to News Break.

