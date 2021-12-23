Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Los Angeles DA Gascon’s chief of staff ‘threatened to put cop who cited him for public intoxication on “dishonest police officer” list’
    By Your Content Staff
    One of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s top aides is being accused of threatening a local police officer who arrested him for public intoxication, Your Content has learned.

    Joseph Iniguez, Gascon’s chief of staff, was responding to a stop the officer made on a Tesla driven by Iniguez’s fiancee on December 11 for an illegal U-turn.

    Iniguez allegedly called the officer a ‘f—up’ and said he’d ‘put him in the Brady system’

    The Brady list, established by a 1963 Supreme Court ruling, adds officers who have a record of knowingly lying in a professional capacity to said list.

    Police arrested Iniguez for being under the influence and put him in jail, where he was released four hours later.

    The chief of staff filed a complaint against the arresting officer,’according to The Daily Advent.

