Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Miracle escape on Miracle Drive! Family escapes uninjured after small plane clips power lines and crashes onto the roof of their home while they were inside
    A family in California miraculously survived Wednesday after a small plane crashed into the roof of their Auburn home while they were inside on a street appropriately named ‘Miracle Drive’, Your Content has learned.

    A family in California survived Wednesday after a small plane crashed into the roof of their home situated on a street appropriately named ‘Miracle Drive’

    The pilot of the single engine aircraft, who has not yet been named and was the only one aboard the plane, per police, was hospitalized after the incident.

    Officials say the pilot’s condition is currently unknown and that he is still receiving treatment following the crash, which occurred 3:15 pm Wednesday.

    Police say that the craft clipped nearby power lines and near the small one-story house – which they say was occupied – and plummeted into its roof.

    However, somehow the roof held up, and remarkably, everyone involved in the incident survived, police say ,’according to Texas News Today.

